Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Thursday attended her first question and answer session at the Legislative Council since November. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

developing | Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam lays Legco path for new district councillor oaths of allegiance, opens door to rent control for subdivided flats

  • Five legislative amendments highlighted by chief executive include one making it easier for those qualified overseas to register as doctors in the city
  • Lam also tells lawmakers no reason to fear ‘crisis of confidence’ in vaccine programme, saying ‘pragmatic’ Hongkongers will see benefit of taking jab

Natalie WongChris LauTony Cheung
Natalie Wong , Chris Lau and Tony Cheung

Updated: 11:55am, 4 Feb, 2021

