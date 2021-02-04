Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Thursday attended her first question and answer session at the Legislative Council since November. Photo: Felix Wong
developing | Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam lays Legco path for new district councillor oaths of allegiance, opens door to rent control for subdivided flats
- Five legislative amendments highlighted by chief executive include one making it easier for those qualified overseas to register as doctors in the city
- Lam also tells lawmakers no reason to fear ‘crisis of confidence’ in vaccine programme, saying ‘pragmatic’ Hongkongers will see benefit of taking jab
