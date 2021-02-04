With the Year of the Ox approaching, the animation shows two oxen running towards the liaison office. Photo: Handout
Animated oxen, lucky plants and Cantonese blessings: Beijing’s ‘mysterious’ office in Hong Kong goes on charm offensive
- Annual spring reception hosted by central government liaison office will be broadcasted live on its website on Friday
- Posting a video on its WeChat account, office says it wants to celebrate its ‘friendship and the Lunar New Year festival with Hong Kong residents’
