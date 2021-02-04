Public broadcaster RTHK has been the subject of repeated criticisms from the administration and its allies in recent years. Photo: SCMP Public broadcaster RTHK has been the subject of repeated criticisms from the administration and its allies in recent years. Photo: SCMP
Public broadcaster RTHK has been the subject of repeated criticisms from the administration and its allies in recent years. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong media
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s embattled public broadcaster in the crosshairs again as Carrie Lam slams ‘unacceptable’ performance in Legco session

  • Improvement at RTHK ‘badly needed’, chief executive says, noting she was ‘still waiting’ to hear from its chief editor over a variety of complaints
  • The broadcaster has repeatedly been accused by the pro-establishment camp of bias against Lam’s administration and city police

Topic |   Hong Kong media
Chris LauNg Kang-chung
Chris Lau and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 7:11pm, 4 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Public broadcaster RTHK has been the subject of repeated criticisms from the administration and its allies in recent years. Photo: SCMP Public broadcaster RTHK has been the subject of repeated criticisms from the administration and its allies in recent years. Photo: SCMP
Public broadcaster RTHK has been the subject of repeated criticisms from the administration and its allies in recent years. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE