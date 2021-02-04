Public broadcaster RTHK has been the subject of repeated criticisms from the administration and its allies in recent years. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong’s embattled public broadcaster in the crosshairs again as Carrie Lam slams ‘unacceptable’ performance in Legco session
- Improvement at RTHK ‘badly needed’, chief executive says, noting she was ‘still waiting’ to hear from its chief editor over a variety of complaints
- The broadcaster has repeatedly been accused by the pro-establishment camp of bias against Lam’s administration and city police
