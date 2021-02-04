The Immigration Department announced that BN(O) passports could not be used to enter or exit Hong Kong from January 31. Photo: Bloomberg The Immigration Department announced that BN(O) passports could not be used to enter or exit Hong Kong from January 31. Photo: Bloomberg
The Immigration Department announced that BN(O) passports could not be used to enter or exit Hong Kong from January 31. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong banks told to stop accepting BN(O) passports while inmates with dual nationality forced to choose

  • Lenders told to follow Immigration Department in refusing to recognise the documents as valid identification
  • Western governments express alarm over move to require inmates to declare a nationality, saying it could infringe upon an individual’s rights

Topic |   British National (Overseas) passport
Lilian ChengEthan PaulChristy Leung
Lilian Cheng , Ethan Paul and Christy Leung

Updated: 10:05pm, 4 Feb, 2021

