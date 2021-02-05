The mood in Hong Kong’s pan-democratic camp is despondent, with 55 opposition activists arrested under the national security law. Illustration: Henry Wong The mood in Hong Kong’s pan-democratic camp is despondent, with 55 opposition activists arrested under the national security law. Illustration: Henry Wong
National security law and Hong Kong’s opposition camp: down but not out, can bloc reinvent itself as a loyal Beijing critic?

  • The mood in Hong Kong’s pan-democratic camp is despondent, with 55 opposition activists arrested under the national security law
  • Experts feel it will be tough for the parties to survive for long in the face of crackdown, but they could gradually become pressure groups

Jeffie Lam
Updated: 8:26am, 5 Feb, 2021

