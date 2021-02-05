Lawmaker Starry Lee has said being patriotic does not mean her pro-Beijing party cannot effectively criticise government policy. Photo: Edmond So
Hongkongers can be patriotic yet criticise policies, city’s biggest pro-Beijing party says
- While accusing opposition of attempting to ‘paralyse’ government in the past, DAB’s Starry Lee says criticism – of the constructive variety – welcomed by leaders
- The lawmaker’s comments follow on the launch of her party’s new campaign to ‘reform and transform Hong Kong’
