The case against tycoon Jimmy Lai has raised questions about how bail will be implemented when the national security law is involved. Photo: Felix Wong The case against tycoon Jimmy Lai has raised questions about how bail will be implemented when the national security law is involved. Photo: Felix Wong
The case against tycoon Jimmy Lai has raised questions about how bail will be implemented when the national security law is involved. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong national security law: Beijing legal scholar says bail conditions must meet higher thresholds than in other cases

  • Too soon for amendments to law as proposed by city’s Bar Association chief, expert says, warning early modifications would undermine its authority
  • The comments come as media tycoon Jimmy Lai’s case places issue of bail in security cases squarely under the spotlight

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 8:22pm, 5 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The case against tycoon Jimmy Lai has raised questions about how bail will be implemented when the national security law is involved. Photo: Felix Wong The case against tycoon Jimmy Lai has raised questions about how bail will be implemented when the national security law is involved. Photo: Felix Wong
The case against tycoon Jimmy Lai has raised questions about how bail will be implemented when the national security law is involved. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE