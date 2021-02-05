Luo Huining, liaison office director, speaks on a pre-recorded spring reception video. Photo: Handout
Beijing’s top man in Hong Kong says he is ‘more confident’ in city, gives assurances on ‘one country, two systems’ and free market
- Liaison office head Luo Huining highlights city’s civil liberties and constitutional order, and guarantees Beijing’s full backing
- Free market remarks perceived to be aimed at countering international criticism of national security law and its implications
