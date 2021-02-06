Students from Pui Kiu Middle School in Hong Kong’s North Point observe the national flag-raising ceremony on campus. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong schools under the national security law: no political songs, slogans, human chains, but what else is prohibited?
- Blueprint spells out details, making clear that national security is beyond debate, and even telling schools when to call police
- Elements of national security will be taught in various subjects, no child is too young to learn
