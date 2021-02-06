Students from Pui Kiu Middle School in Hong Kong’s North Point observe the national flag-raising ceremony on campus. Photo: Nora Tam Students from Pui Kiu Middle School in Hong Kong’s North Point observe the national flag-raising ceremony on campus. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong schools under the national security law: no political songs, slogans, human chains, but what else is prohibited?

  • Blueprint spells out details, making clear that national security is beyond debate, and even telling schools when to call police
  • Elements of national security will be taught in various subjects, no child is too young to learn

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Tony CheungChan Ho-him
Tony Cheung and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 2:00pm, 6 Feb, 2021

