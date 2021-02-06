The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China says it has always tried to relay messages through its festive flower sales. Photo: Felix Wong The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China says it has always tried to relay messages through its festive flower sales. Photo: Felix Wong
Lunar New Year
Hong Kong /  Politics

Tiananmen vigil organiser forced to close Hong Kong flower market stall, accused of lease term breach over non-sales materials

  • Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China had posted banner at its booth in Victoria Park saying: ‘Vindicate June 4, fight to the end’
  • Group refused to comply with Friday night warning from authorities and continued to voice discontent after stall was barricaded by Saturday morning

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 2:25pm, 6 Feb, 2021

