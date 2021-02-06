The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China says it has always tried to relay messages through its festive flower sales. Photo: Felix Wong
Tiananmen vigil organiser forced to close Hong Kong flower market stall, accused of lease term breach over non-sales materials
- Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China had posted banner at its booth in Victoria Park saying: ‘Vindicate June 4, fight to the end’
- Group refused to comply with Friday night warning from authorities and continued to voice discontent after stall was barricaded by Saturday morning
Topic | Lunar New Year
