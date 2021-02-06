Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng (pictured) has accused unnamed media outlets of biased reporting on prosecutors’ appeals in protest-related cases. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong justice minister accuses unnamed media outlets of ‘biased’ reporting on prosecutors’ appeals against protesters
- Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng said some reports had ignored prosecutors’ arguments for seeking tougher sentences for those convicted over 2019’s social unrest
- While Cheng did not name any outlets, pro-Beijing media pointed the finger at Apple Daily, with one paper calling it ‘a poison-spreading machine’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
