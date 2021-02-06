Observers say China is unlikely to respond to a new Canadian visa scheme for Hongkongers with the same force as it did to one by Britain. Photo: Shutterstock Observers say China is unlikely to respond to a new Canadian visa scheme for Hongkongers with the same force as it did to one by Britain. Photo: Shutterstock
Observers say China is unlikely to respond to a new Canadian visa scheme for Hongkongers with the same force as it did to one by Britain. Photo: Shutterstock
National security law: Beijing likely to play long game after Canada’s visa offer to Hongkongers, experts say

  • Move to offer three-year visa to residents may be provocative but Beijing is expected to keep its cool for now, pundits suggest
  • Dispute cannot be compared to one with Britain, where China feels other side has broken an international agreement

Chris Lau
Updated: 8:12pm, 6 Feb, 2021

