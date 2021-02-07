Internet radio host Wan Yiu-sing, better known as ‘Giggs’, was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of having ‘seditious intent’. Photo: YouTube
Hong Kong internet radio personality ‘Giggs’ arrested by national security police over accusations of ‘seditious intent’
- The arrest is the second for radio host Wan Yiu-sing, who was accused of money laundering and violating the national security law last year
- Police, meanwhile, did not offer details on Sunday as to what acts had constituted the offence
