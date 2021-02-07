Internet radio host Wan Yiu-sing, better known as ‘Giggs’, was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of having ‘seditious intent’. Photo: YouTube Internet radio host Wan Yiu-sing, better known as ‘Giggs’, was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of having ‘seditious intent’. Photo: YouTube
Internet radio host Wan Yiu-sing, better known as ‘Giggs’, was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of having ‘seditious intent’. Photo: YouTube
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong internet radio personality ‘Giggs’ arrested by national security police over accusations of ‘seditious intent’

  • The arrest is the second for radio host Wan Yiu-sing, who was accused of money laundering and violating the national security law last year
  • Police, meanwhile, did not offer details on Sunday as to what acts had constituted the offence

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 5:34pm, 7 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Internet radio host Wan Yiu-sing, better known as ‘Giggs’, was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of having ‘seditious intent’. Photo: YouTube Internet radio host Wan Yiu-sing, better known as ‘Giggs’, was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of having ‘seditious intent’. Photo: YouTube
Internet radio host Wan Yiu-sing, better known as ‘Giggs’, was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of having ‘seditious intent’. Photo: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE