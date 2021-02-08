Lawyers Lu Siwei and Ren Quanniu have been disbarred by mainland authorities. Photo: Handout Lawyers Lu Siwei and Ren Quanniu have been disbarred by mainland authorities. Photo: Handout
Beijing’s move to disbar lawyers in Hong Kong fugitives case sends a chill through mainland human rights circles

  • Two lawyers say officials pressured them to quit their case, refrain from speaking to media
  • Fewer mainland lawyers willing to take sensitive cases following harassment, crackdown

