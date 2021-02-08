Online radio host Edmund Wan, better known as ‘Giggs’, faces four counts of committing an act with seditious intent. Photo: YouTube
Hong Kong protests: court appearance delayed as local radio personality facing sedition charges hospitalised
- The 52-year-old best known as ‘Giggs’ sought medical attention on Sunday night after reportedly feeling unwell ahead of scheduled hearing
- The charges are tied to online radio programmes last year which sought to raise funds for teens involved in 2019’s social unrest to study in Taiwan
