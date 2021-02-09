The British government has updated its travel advice for Hong Kong. Photo: AFP The British government has updated its travel advice for Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Britain issues consular assistance warning for Hong Kong after city says it will no longer recognise dual nationality

  • London updates travel advice and tells dual nationals to only travel to Hong Kong on British passport with Chinese visa
  • Travellers warned they will be treated as Chinese citizens if they have both pieces of documentation

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 12:40am, 9 Feb, 2021

