The British government has updated its travel advice for Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Britain issues consular assistance warning for Hong Kong after city says it will no longer recognise dual nationality
- London updates travel advice and tells dual nationals to only travel to Hong Kong on British passport with Chinese visa
- Travellers warned they will be treated as Chinese citizens if they have both pieces of documentation
Topic | Travel news and advice
