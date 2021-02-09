There were mass protests in Hong Kong on July 1 last year against the imposition of the Beijing-decreed national security law a day earlier. Photo: Sam Tsang
First trial of a defendant charged under Hong Kong’s national security law ‘to proceed without a jury’
- Tong Ying-kit is accused of riding a motorcycle carrying a ‘separatist’ banner into police officers at a July 1 protest last year
- Three judges will try the 23-year-old in the absence of a jury under a security law provision invoked by the city’s justice secretary, source says
