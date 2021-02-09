Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam met with reporters on Tuesday ahead of her weekly Executive Council meeting. Photo: Jonathan Wong Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam met with reporters on Tuesday ahead of her weekly Executive Council meeting. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong fourth wave: government to suspend coronavirus lockdowns over Lunar New Year holiday, Carrie Lam says

  • But while noting importance residents attach to the festive season, city leader urges people to avoid going out or taking part in family gatherings
  • Gradual resumption of face-to-face classes in schools, reopening of certain businesses to be examined in coming weeks

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Tony Cheung, Jeffie Lam and Zoe Low
Tony Cheung , Jeffie Lam and Zoe Low

Updated: 12:39pm, 9 Feb, 2021

