Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam met with reporters on Tuesday ahead of her weekly Executive Council meeting. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong fourth wave: government to suspend coronavirus lockdowns over Lunar New Year holiday, Carrie Lam says
- But while noting importance residents attach to the festive season, city leader urges people to avoid going out or taking part in family gatherings
- Gradual resumption of face-to-face classes in schools, reopening of certain businesses to be examined in coming weeks
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
