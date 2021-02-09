Those holding both Chinese and British citizenship will be treated as only Chinese nationals by Hong Kong, city leader Carrie Lam says. Photo: Bloomberg
Carrie Lam confirms Hong Kong ‘strictly enforcing’ policy of not recognising dual nationality
- Residents of Chinese descent born in city or on the mainland ‘regarded as Chinese nationals’ no matter what other passports they hold, city leader says
- Chief executive separately declines to address specifics of choice to proceed without a jury in coming national security law case
Topic | Carrie Lam
