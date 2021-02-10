An oath-taking ceremony of government officials last December. Photo: Handout
exclusive | National security law: oath-taking Hong Kong district councillors face disqualification if investigations uncover past misconduct, lack of patriotism
- Authorities to look into politicians’ pasts to ensure they do not pose national security risk and are genuine when pledging allegiance to the city, sources say
- Insider insists breaching the oath will not be a criminal matter, district councillors have right of reply to allegations
