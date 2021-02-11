Paul Harris, the newly elected chairman of Hong Kong Bar Association. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Pressure builds on Hong Kong Bar Association to remove new chairman over ties to British political party
- Pro-establishment barristers are calling for Paul Harris to step down over his membership of Britain’s Liberal Democrats
- But the association has no rule barring council members from political affiliation and previous head Rimsky Yuen was a delegate to Guangdong’s top advisory body
Paul Harris, the newly elected chairman of Hong Kong Bar Association. Photo: Jonathan Wong