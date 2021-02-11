Paul Harris, chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association, tells the Post he has no intention of stepping down despite recent criticism. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong Bar Association chief has ‘no intention’ of stepping down amid firestorm of criticism from city’s pro-Beijing camp
- Paul Harris SC, attacked over past comments and his membership of Britain’s Liberal Democrats, tells Post he is ‘determined to see it through’
- The lawyer has also come in for criticism from Beijing’s representatives in the city over his views on the national security law
