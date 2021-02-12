Fai Chun written by Cyd Ho (pictured) and Chan Kin-man to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year. Photo: Winson Wong Fai Chun written by Cyd Ho (pictured) and Chan Kin-man to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year. Photo: Winson Wong
Fai Chun written by Cyd Ho (pictured) and Chan Kin-man to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Lunar New Year: mindful of national security law, Hong Kong festival market stalls opt for subtle messages on products

  • Fewer fairs run by anti-government groups this year, and stallholders are staying clear of taboo slogans
  • Despite muted mood, designers get creative to put out products carrying a ‘yellow’ message

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 8:15am, 12 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Fai Chun written by Cyd Ho (pictured) and Chan Kin-man to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year. Photo: Winson Wong Fai Chun written by Cyd Ho (pictured) and Chan Kin-man to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year. Photo: Winson Wong
Fai Chun written by Cyd Ho (pictured) and Chan Kin-man to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE