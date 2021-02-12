Fai Chun written by Cyd Ho (pictured) and Chan Kin-man to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year. Photo: Winson Wong
Lunar New Year: mindful of national security law, Hong Kong festival market stalls opt for subtle messages on products
- Fewer fairs run by anti-government groups this year, and stallholders are staying clear of taboo slogans
- Despite muted mood, designers get creative to put out products carrying a ‘yellow’ message
