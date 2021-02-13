Kenneth Lau (centre) reveals Hong Kong’s prophecy in a ritual at Che Kung Temple held annually on the second day of Lunar New Year. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Lunar New Year fortune stick ‘sounds alarm’ for Hong Kong government, as officials warned against wrong steps, policy indecision
- Ceremony at Sha Tin’s Che Kung Temple draws fortune stick interpreted as an alarm call for officials as they tackle Covid-19 crisis
- Policy indecision, blunders will exacerbate the city’s problems, rural leader Kenneth Lau says at Lunar New Year ritual
Topic | Lunar New Year
