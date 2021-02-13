A spokesman for the Chinese mission to the European Union says the EU has no right to use the ban on BBC as a pretext to make irresponsible comments on the Hong Kong national security law. Photo: AFP A spokesman for the Chinese mission to the European Union says the EU has no right to use the ban on BBC as a pretext to make irresponsible comments on the Hong Kong national security law. Photo: AFP
Beijing hits out at European Union over ‘irresponsible comments’ on Hong Kong affairs following BBC World News ban

  • Bloc earlier pointed to RTHK’s ban on BBC broadcasts as evidence of increasing ‘erosion of the rights and freedoms’ in Hong Kong after imposition of security law
  • But Beijing’s mission in Brussels says the EU has no right to use the ban as a pretext to make irresponsible comments

Danny Lee
Updated: 9:59pm, 13 Feb, 2021

