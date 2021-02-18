Pro-establishment lawmakers have called on the government to hold local universities to the same rules on flag-raising as other schools. Photo: Nora Tam Pro-establishment lawmakers have called on the government to hold local universities to the same rules on flag-raising as other schools. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Pro-establishment lawmakers insist Hong Kong universities be held to same rules on flag-raising as other schools

  • The calls come as the city moves to bring its own regulations on displaying the Chinese flag in line with amendments recently passed in Beijing
  • Undersecretary for Education Christine Choi says it is unclear whether the new rules would apply to universities, drawing criticism from pro-establishment bloc

Jeffie Lam
Updated: 6:56pm, 18 Feb, 2021

Pro-establishment lawmakers have called on the government to hold local universities to the same rules on flag-raising as other schools. Photo: Nora Tam
