Hong Kong protests: ex-head of disbanded civil servants’ union quits before deadline for allegiance oath

  • Michael Ngan says in social media post that departure was over the new requirement for government employees to pledge loyalty
  • He first came to public attention in 2019 when he co-organised a rally for government employees to voice opposition to the extradition bill

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:59pm, 18 Feb, 2021

