Civil servant Michael Ngan meets the media in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: ex-head of disbanded civil servants’ union quits before deadline for allegiance oath
- Michael Ngan says in social media post that departure was over the new requirement for government employees to pledge loyalty
- He first came to public attention in 2019 when he co-organised a rally for government employees to voice opposition to the extradition bill
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Civil servant Michael Ngan meets the media in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong