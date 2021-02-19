Heavyweight advisers to Beijing on Hong Kong affairs have renewed calls for reform of the city’s political system. Photo: AFP Heavyweight advisers to Beijing on Hong Kong affairs have renewed calls for reform of the city’s political system. Photo: AFP
Top advisers to Beijing ramp up calls for overhaul of Hong Kong’s political system

  • For the second day in a row, state news agency Xinhua has run an interview with a high-powered adviser driving home the importance of ‘patriots governing Hong Kong’
  • In the latest, Basic Law Committee member Han Dayuan says closing loopholes in Hong Kong’s electoral system is a matter of national security

Tony Cheung
Updated: 4:56pm, 19 Feb, 2021

