Media mogul Jimmy Lai (pictured) and six others stand accused of turning an approved assembly into an illegal march in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Senior Hong Kong police officer tells court the force had no crowd control plan for rally at centre of case against Jimmy Lai, ex-lawmakers
- Media tycoon Jimmy Lai and six former lawmakers stand accused of organising and taking part in an unauthorised assembly in 2019
- Prosecutors accuse the seven of turning an approved assembly into an illegal march, but defence argues they were merely trying to avoid overcrowding at the venue
Topic | Hong Kong protests
