Media mogul Jimmy Lai (pictured) and six others stand accused of turning an approved assembly into an illegal march in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Senior Hong Kong police officer tells court the force had no crowd control plan for rally at centre of case against Jimmy Lai, ex-lawmakers

  • Media tycoon Jimmy Lai and six former lawmakers stand accused of organising and taking part in an unauthorised assembly in 2019
  • Prosecutors accuse the seven of turning an approved assembly into an illegal march, but defence argues they were merely trying to avoid overcrowding at the venue

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:28pm, 19 Feb, 2021

