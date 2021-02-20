The RTHK building in Kowloon Tong. Photo: May Tse The RTHK building in Kowloon Tong. Photo: May Tse
RTHK staff at lower levels still have freedom to make own newsroom decisions, even on political topics, Hong Kong officials say

  • Commerce minister Edward Yau rejects suggestions tighter control at city’s public broadcaster will mean all programming matters have to pass through senior management
  • His comments on radio show come a day after exit announcement of RTHK chief and damning government review of company

Kanis Leung
Updated: 12:54pm, 20 Feb, 2021

