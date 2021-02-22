Beijing officials have been promoting the concept of ‘patriots ruling Hong Kong’. Photo: Sun Yeung
Top Beijing official overseeing Hong Kong declares ‘patriots’ must hold key roles in city’s executive, judiciary, legislature and statutory bodies
- Xia Baolong expands on principle of ‘patriots ruling Hong Kong’ as he sets out fundamental administrative, electoral reforms for the city
- Key posts must never be occupied by anyone who is against China and disrupts the city, says head of Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office
