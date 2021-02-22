Men armed with wooden sticks and metal poles attacked protesters and MTR passengers on the night of July 21, 2019. Photo: Reuters Men armed with wooden sticks and metal poles attacked protesters and MTR passengers on the night of July 21, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Men armed with wooden sticks and metal poles attacked protesters and MTR passengers on the night of July 21, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: two merchants first to plead guilty to rioting over notorious Yuen Long MTR attack

  • Both Lam Koon-leung, 49, and Lam Kai-ming, 44, denied a second count of wounding with intent, while prosecutors were chided for being ill-prepared
  • The July 2019 attack by a group of white-clad men was a turning point in the protest movement, provoking a public outcry over the police response

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 7:03pm, 22 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Men armed with wooden sticks and metal poles attacked protesters and MTR passengers on the night of July 21, 2019. Photo: Reuters Men armed with wooden sticks and metal poles attacked protesters and MTR passengers on the night of July 21, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Men armed with wooden sticks and metal poles attacked protesters and MTR passengers on the night of July 21, 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE