Men armed with wooden sticks and metal poles attacked protesters and MTR passengers on the night of July 21, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong protests: two merchants first to plead guilty to rioting over notorious Yuen Long MTR attack
- Both Lam Koon-leung, 49, and Lam Kai-ming, 44, denied a second count of wounding with intent, while prosecutors were chided for being ill-prepared
- The July 2019 attack by a group of white-clad men was a turning point in the protest movement, provoking a public outcry over the police response
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Men armed with wooden sticks and metal poles attacked protesters and MTR passengers on the night of July 21, 2019. Photo: Reuters