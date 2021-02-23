Some NGOs say they miss the days when there was a significant opposition camp in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council. Photo: Nora Tam Some NGOs say they miss the days when there was a significant opposition camp in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council. Photo: Nora Tam
Exit of opposition lawmakers leaves Hong Kong NGOs, civil society lamenting lack of allies in Legco

  • NGOs say they miss having opposition lawmakers to raise their issues, obtain data from officials
  • Groups avoid approaching pro-establishment camp for help because of ‘fundamental differences’

Chris Lau
Updated: 10:54am, 23 Feb, 2021

