Hong Kong’s new ‘patriot’ litmus test raises questions over role of foreigners, opposition in city’s leadership

  • While the Basic Law specifically allows for jurists with foreign nationalities to work in the city, concerns over ‘dual allegiances’ have previously been raised
  • The Securities and Futures Commission, meanwhile, one of many bodies that could be affected by mandate, is weighing naming of first-ever foreigner to lead HKEX

Gary Cheung
Updated: 12:10am, 23 Feb, 2021

