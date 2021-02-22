A new mandate that only ‘patriots’ work in the judiciary has raised questions about the numerous foreign jurists working in Hong Kong. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong’s new ‘patriot’ litmus test raises questions over role of foreigners, opposition in city’s leadership
- While the Basic Law specifically allows for jurists with foreign nationalities to work in the city, concerns over ‘dual allegiances’ have previously been raised
- The Securities and Futures Commission, meanwhile, one of many bodies that could be affected by mandate, is weighing naming of first-ever foreigner to lead HKEX
