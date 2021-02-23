The Chinese flag and emblem are displayed outside the Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong opposition parties warn they could end up not running in elections if races ‘manipulated’ by Beijing under impending electoral reforms
- They also express worry about precedent being set with Beijing emphasising it will take leadership role in reforms to electoral system
- New standards on ‘patriots ruling Hong Kong’, set out by director of Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, throw new challenges to opposition camp
Topic | Hong Kong politics
The Chinese flag and emblem are displayed outside the Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg