The Chinese flag and emblem are displayed outside the Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg The Chinese flag and emblem are displayed outside the Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
The Chinese flag and emblem are displayed outside the Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong opposition parties warn they could end up not running in elections if races ‘manipulated’ by Beijing under impending electoral reforms

  • They also express worry about precedent being set with Beijing emphasising it will take leadership role in reforms to electoral system
  • New standards on ‘patriots ruling Hong Kong’, set out by director of Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, throw new challenges to opposition camp

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Natalie WongGary CheungJeffie LamNadia Lam
Natalie Wong , Gary Cheung , Jeffie Lam and Nadia Lam

Updated: 9:48am, 23 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Chinese flag and emblem are displayed outside the Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg The Chinese flag and emblem are displayed outside the Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
The Chinese flag and emblem are displayed outside the Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE