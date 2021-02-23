Repeated pushback against Beijing initiatives meant changes to Hong Kong’s political system were necessary, Carrie Lam said on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system a long time coming, Carrie Lam says, citing nearly two decades of protests
- Pointing to pushback to Beijing initiatives stretching back to 2003, city leader applauds officials’ ‘courage and determination to make things right’
- Lam adds she believes recent declaration that ‘patriots’ must run city will not affect the role of foreigners working in the judiciary
Topic | Hong Kong politics
