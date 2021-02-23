Politicians in Hong Kong could be banned from running for office for five years if disqualified for reasons such as improper oath taking. Photo: Handout
Five-year election ban for Hong Kong lawmakers, district councillors disqualified over improper oaths
- Punishment for those disqualified over their oaths or for failing to uphold Basic Law included in draft legislation approved by Carrie Lam’s Executive Council
- Sources also reveal district councillors’ past conduct will be taken into account when assessing their pledges
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Politicians in Hong Kong could be banned from running for office for five years if disqualified for reasons such as improper oath taking. Photo: Handout