Hong Kong /  Politics

Five-year election ban for Hong Kong lawmakers, district councillors disqualified over improper oaths

  • Punishment for those disqualified over their oaths or for failing to uphold Basic Law included in draft legislation approved by Carrie Lam’s Executive Council
  • Sources also reveal district councillors’ past conduct will be taken into account when assessing their pledges

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Tony Cheung and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 4:57pm, 23 Feb, 2021

Politicians in Hong Kong could be banned from running for office for five years if disqualified for reasons such as improper oath taking. Photo: Handout Politicians in Hong Kong could be banned from running for office for five years if disqualified for reasons such as improper oath taking. Photo: Handout
