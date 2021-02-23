The “UK Immigration: ID Check” app allows Hongkongers to apply to for BN(O) visas entirely online. Photo: Nathan Tsui The “UK Immigration: ID Check” app allows Hongkongers to apply to for BN(O) visas entirely online. Photo: Nathan Tsui
Hong Kong /  Politics

BN(O) visa app spikes in popularity in Hong Kong after Britain moves to make process completely digital

  • As of 5pm on Tuesday, Hongkongers are able to apply for Britain’s new BN(O) visas entirely online, without the need to visit a centre to give a fingerprint
  • The program quickly became one of the most popular offerings on Apple’s App Store in Hong Kong

Topic |   British National (Overseas) passport
Phila SiuLaura WestbrookRachel Yeo
Phila Siu , Laura Westbrook and Rachel Yeo

Updated: 6:41pm, 23 Feb, 2021

