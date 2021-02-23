A planned overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system is expected to come via the National People’s Congress Standing Committee in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong patriots: here’s what we know, and don’t know on how far Beijing will go in reforming city’s politics
- The central government is still in ‘listening mode’, according to sources, and it is weighing options such as a complete revamp of city’s electoral systems
- While no timetable is in place, three elections loom in the next 12 months, and only those deemed ‘patriots’ will be taking part
Topic | Hong Kong politics
A planned overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system is expected to come via the National People’s Congress Standing Committee in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua