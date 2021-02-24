Major changes could be afoot in the electoral system for Hong Kong’s legislature. Photo: Sam Tsang Major changes could be afoot in the electoral system for Hong Kong’s legislature. Photo: Sam Tsang
Major changes could be afoot in the electoral system for Hong Kong’s legislature. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong electoral reforms: Beijing considers ‘breaking up Legco constituencies, scrapping super seats’

  • Leading proposal involves ‘one vote, two seats’ mechanism to allocate the 35 directly elected seats in the 70-strong chamber
  • Sources reveal details a day after HKMAO head said effective measures required to prevent ‘non-patriots’ from gaining control of political organs

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Natalie WongLilian Cheng
Natalie Wong and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 8:58am, 24 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Major changes could be afoot in the electoral system for Hong Kong’s legislature. Photo: Sam Tsang Major changes could be afoot in the electoral system for Hong Kong’s legislature. Photo: Sam Tsang
Major changes could be afoot in the electoral system for Hong Kong’s legislature. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE