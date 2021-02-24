Major changes could be afoot in the electoral system for Hong Kong’s legislature. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong electoral reforms: Beijing considers ‘breaking up Legco constituencies, scrapping super seats’
- Leading proposal involves ‘one vote, two seats’ mechanism to allocate the 35 directly elected seats in the 70-strong chamber
- Sources reveal details a day after HKMAO head said effective measures required to prevent ‘non-patriots’ from gaining control of political organs
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Major changes could be afoot in the electoral system for Hong Kong’s legislature. Photo: Sam Tsang