Financial Secretary Paul Chan delivers the 2021/22 budget address at the Legislative Council on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong budget: finance chief announces raft of tax relief measures, though many are smaller than in years past
- The tax breaks will benefit workers, homeowners, commercial landlords and small businesses, among others
- However, many of the concessions are as little as half of last year’s, while some have been nixed altogether
Topic | Hong Kong budget 2021-2022
