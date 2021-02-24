Financial Secretary Paul Chan delivers the 2021/22 budget address at the Legislative Council on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang Financial Secretary Paul Chan delivers the 2021/22 budget address at the Legislative Council on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Financial Secretary Paul Chan delivers the 2021/22 budget address at the Legislative Council on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong budget: finance chief announces raft of tax relief measures, though many are smaller than in years past

  • The tax breaks will benefit workers, homeowners, commercial landlords and small businesses, among others
  • However, many of the concessions are as little as half of last year’s, while some have been nixed altogether

Tony Cheung
Updated: 4:58pm, 24 Feb, 2021

