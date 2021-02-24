Hong Kong has earmarked HK$8 billion to pay for safeguarding national security. Photo: AFP Hong Kong has earmarked HK$8 billion to pay for safeguarding national security. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong has earmarked HK$8 billion to pay for safeguarding national security. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong budget: officials quiet on how HK$8 billion earmarked for national security will be spent

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan declines to answer questions over money that was not included in speech, but was listed in expenditure breakdown
  • Chan says information about national security expenditure considered ‘confidential in many places’

Ng Kang-chung and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 9:30pm, 24 Feb, 2021

