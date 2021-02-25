The budget drew a mixed reaction from Hong Kong’s business and political leaders. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong budget: what did finance minister Paul Chan do right and why are pro-Beijing lawmakers still grumbling?
- Business leaders welcome stamp duty increase and safeguarding city’s future as financial centre
- But while politicians applaud HK$5,000 spending voucher, some bemoan lack of sweeteners for middle class
Topic | Hong Kong budget 2021-2022
The budget drew a mixed reaction from Hong Kong’s business and political leaders. Photo: May Tse