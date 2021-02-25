Former Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office deputy director Xu Ze on Thursday told the SCMP’s China Conference the Greater Bay Area project held great promise for ASEAN countries. Photo: Handout Former Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office deputy director Xu Ze on Thursday told the SCMP’s China Conference the Greater Bay Area project held great promise for ASEAN countries. Photo: Handout
Former Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office deputy director Xu Ze on Thursday told the SCMP’s China Conference the Greater Bay Area project held great promise for ASEAN countries. Photo: Handout
SCMP China Conference: former Beijing official makes pitch for Asean countries to go big into Greater Bay Area and work with Hong Kong

  • Xu Ze, former deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, declares next five-year plan will have prominent role for ambitious project
  • The think tank president also defends new push for a Hong Kong governed by ‘patriots’, calling it necessary for city’s long-term stability

Tony Cheung
Updated: 10:57am, 25 Feb, 2021

