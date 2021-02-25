Beijing’s Office for Safeguarding National Security (pictured) is not the recipient of HK$8 billion earmarked for security funding, the government has maintained. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong officials say HK$8 billion earmarked for national security has nothing to do with Beijing’s office in the city, but remain tight-lipped on details
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan has declined to elaborate on how the money will be spent, saying the expenditure ‘has a certain degree of confidentiality’
- Chan did not mention the money in his annual budget speech on Wednesday, and it was only stated in a separate 1,000-page budget document
Topic | Hong Kong budget 2021-2022
