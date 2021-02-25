Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong’s sole delegate to the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, speaks to the press on Thursday. Photo: May Tse Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong’s sole delegate to the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, speaks to the press on Thursday. Photo: May Tse
Loyalty, not love, key element of ‘patriots governing Hong Kong’, local delegate to China’s top legislative body says

  • Tam Yiu-chung, the city’s sole delegate to China’s top legislative body, was offering his interpretation of recent calls from Beijing for a political overhaul of the city
  • ‘If you oppose the Chinese Communist Party, how can you maintain that you genuinely safeguard the interests of Hong Kong?’ he asked

Natalie Wong
Updated: 9:14pm, 25 Feb, 2021

