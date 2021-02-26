Former chief executive Leung Chun-ying had said no election was necessary to appoint Hong Kong’s next leader. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong ex-leader CY Leung says city can’t expect chief executive to enjoy powers granted by Beijing, yet disregard state’s role in choosing post
- Now a vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Leung reiterates no election for the leadership role is even necessary
- The CPPCC and National People’s Congress are expected to scrutinise planned shake-up of city’s electoral system at March 4 plenary session
