Hong Kong ex-leader CY Leung says city can’t expect chief executive to enjoy powers granted by Beijing, yet disregard state’s role in choosing post

  • Now a vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Leung reiterates no election for the leadership role is even necessary
  • The CPPCC and National People’s Congress are expected to scrutinise planned shake-up of city’s electoral system at March 4 plenary session

Tony Cheung
Updated: 6:56pm, 26 Feb, 2021

