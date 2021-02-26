Hong Kong Baptist University has called of a major photo exhibition over fears it could draw protesters and lead to clashes. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong Baptist University has called of a major photo exhibition over fears it could draw protesters and lead to clashes. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong Baptist University has called of a major photo exhibition over fears it could draw protesters and lead to clashes. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong Baptist University calls off exhibition featuring photos of 2019 protests over fears of clashes, source says

  • A source says university leaders had become concerned after a pro-Beijing news outlet said the World Press Photo Exhibition 2020 ‘incites violence’
  • Management was concerned that pro-Beijing figures might protest at the event, drawing counterprotesters and ultimately leading to clashes

Updated: 7:09pm, 26 Feb, 2021

