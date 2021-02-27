Members of Chinese University’s student union hold a news conference in February. Photo: Reuters Members of Chinese University’s student union hold a news conference in February. Photo: Reuters
Members of Chinese University’s student union hold a news conference in February. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Politics

Explainer |
What does Chinese University’s move to cut ties with student union mean for civil rights movement in Hong Kong?

  • Officials and pro-establishment supporters have grown increasingly frustrated with behaviour of city’s students
  • Some fear other universities could follow suit as means of stopping students from speaking up

Topic |   Universities in Hong Kong
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 2:30pm, 27 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of Chinese University’s student union hold a news conference in February. Photo: Reuters Members of Chinese University’s student union hold a news conference in February. Photo: Reuters
Members of Chinese University’s student union hold a news conference in February. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE