Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: move by Chinese University of Hong Kong to cut ties with student union draws outrage, as thousands sign petition

  • More than 5,700 students, graduates and staff sign petition accusing university of depriving the body of its rights for political reasons
  • CUHK announced move against newly elected union on Thursday for failing to clarify claims about institute that could be in breach of security law

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Lilian Cheng
Updated: 12:15am, 27 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of Chinese University student union hold a press conference on Friday. Photo: Reuters
