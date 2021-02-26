Members of Chinese University student union hold a press conference on Friday. Photo: Reuters
National security law: move by Chinese University of Hong Kong to cut ties with student union draws outrage, as thousands sign petition
- More than 5,700 students, graduates and staff sign petition accusing university of depriving the body of its rights for political reasons
- CUHK announced move against newly elected union on Thursday for failing to clarify claims about institute that could be in breach of security law
